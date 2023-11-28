Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 11,959 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 667,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,890,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. 87,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

