Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNV. American Trust grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 197,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $4,230,887.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,598,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,198,954.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 236,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNV

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.