Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Stoneridge worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,049,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 677,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,046,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,279,000 after purchasing an additional 122,481 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,646,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajaey Kased purchased 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $50,803.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,179.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SRI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.33. 999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,484. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $238.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRI. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

