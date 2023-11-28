Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 169.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 69,473 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after acquiring an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chemours by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,583,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Chemours stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.80. 37,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,089. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Chemours had a positive return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.31%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

