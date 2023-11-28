Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,778 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Capri by 9.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC raised its stake in Capri by 3.9% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Capri by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Capri by 26.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Capri by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Raymond James lowered shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 47,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.13. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Capri’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

