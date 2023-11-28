Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $234,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,323,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,319,000 after purchasing an additional 844,330 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,975,000 after purchasing an additional 257,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,342 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.97. 140,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,416. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

