Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Position Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 367,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after buying an additional 237,789 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after buying an additional 102,629 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 154,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.