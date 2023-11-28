Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 48,917 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 99.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,917 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

