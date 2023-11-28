Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 484.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 88,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,251. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.24. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.59.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

