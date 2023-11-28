Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,439 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Par Pacific worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PARR. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PARR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.94. 25,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 6.67%. Analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PARR

Par Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.