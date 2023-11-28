Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,880 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWC. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 51.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. 12,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

