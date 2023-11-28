Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,812 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,797 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of WSFS Financial worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSFS. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 843,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,714,000 after buying an additional 19,497 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 678,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,594,000 after buying an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 46.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.83. 7,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,806. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

