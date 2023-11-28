Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 145.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $793,975,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 27.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,467,000 after purchasing an additional 506,806 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.7 %

RRX traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,820. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -646.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day moving average of $141.04.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -777.78%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

