Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.01. 8,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,223. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

