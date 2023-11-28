Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of AerSale worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AerSale

In other AerSale news, insider Frederick Craig Wright purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ASLE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

AerSale Stock Performance

AerSale stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,026. The firm has a market cap of $722.73 million, a PE ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $20.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.79 million. AerSale had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AerSale Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

See Also

