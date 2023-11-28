Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Buckle by 733.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.25. 6,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,214. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other Buckle news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

