Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 143.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SMH traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $160.70. The stock had a trading volume of 485,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.00 and a 200 day moving average of $149.45. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $165.44.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.