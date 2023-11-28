Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 18,939 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $30,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,081.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,150. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $575.39 and a one year high of $1,083.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $926.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $860.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total value of $1,397,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,027 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,346 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $936.80.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

