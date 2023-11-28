Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,303 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Mosaic worth $30,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 64,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,314,264,000 after buying an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,815,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,949,000 after buying an additional 1,798,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 135,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

