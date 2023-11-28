FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 37,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,947,000 after purchasing an additional 774,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,367,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,342,000 after purchasing an additional 658,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:FLT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,441. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.91. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $278.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

