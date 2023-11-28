Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Position Decreased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($74.73) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

CCEP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 60,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

