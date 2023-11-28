Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $30.15 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,182 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.33% of DaVita worth $30,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $99.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $69.55 and a one year high of $116.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average is $96.09.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.