DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $113.41. 456,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,796. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 125.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,825,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,825,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $788,730 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

