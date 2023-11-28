Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,322 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $29,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 158,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.