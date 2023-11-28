Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 240.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 11,058.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.12. 6,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,073. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

