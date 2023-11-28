Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter worth approximately $889,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,431,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 721,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after buying an additional 26,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $177,947.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 2,372 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $177,947.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,447. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,536. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $277.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

