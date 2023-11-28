Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.04. 38,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,851. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $111.00 and a 1-year high of $142.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.