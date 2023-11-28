Huntington National Bank Sells 862 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 98,059.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after buying an additional 980,596 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 618,512 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,345,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,406,000.

IXC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 25,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,600. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $42.38.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

