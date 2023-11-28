Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.64. 136,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,320. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $54.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

