CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter worth $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CBIZ by 136.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 176.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 158,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 5.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,470.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,470.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,522,473.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,551. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $58.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

