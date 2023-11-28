Huntington National Bank Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $106.91. 137,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,787. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 2.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $3,094,672 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

