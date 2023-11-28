Huntington National Bank Sells 159 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ITT by 3.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in ITT by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 44,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in ITT by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 23,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in ITT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,367,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $873,023,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in ITT by 264.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Trading Up 0.1 %

ITT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.64. 6,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,648. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.28. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $110.28.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

ITT declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.