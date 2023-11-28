Huntington National Bank Sells 566 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 368.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LNC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.86. 83,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,907. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

