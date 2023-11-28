Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($1.39). The company had revenue of C$19.32 billion during the quarter.

