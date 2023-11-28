Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PZA traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.29. 944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,447. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.85 and a 12-month high of C$15.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The company has a market cap of C$351.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 76.88%. The company had revenue of C$163.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 1.0006911 EPS for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

