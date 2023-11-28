Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 101.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

EARN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. 14,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,752. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of ($1.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

