AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces $0.12 Nov 23 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a nov 23 dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 67.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. 1,045,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,304,415. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.28. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

