Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 342.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 356.0%.

Shares of AY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,025. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

