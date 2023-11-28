Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3375 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

TSE:BEP.UN traded up C$0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$33.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,670. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of C$27.43 and a 1-year high of C$44.13. The firm has a market cap of C$9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Renewable Partners

In related news, Director Louis Maroun purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.17 per share, with a total value of C$34,287.00. In other Brookfield Renewable Partners news, Director Stephen Westwell purchased 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,988.00. Also, Director Louis Maroun purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.17 per share, with a total value of C$34,287.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

