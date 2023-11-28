Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Ardmore Shipping has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. 46,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $587.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $56.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

