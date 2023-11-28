North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NOA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. 4,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,698. The stock has a market cap of $511.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $145.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

NOA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

