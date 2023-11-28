StepStone Group LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

StepStone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of STEP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,759. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $111,645.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,725.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder James Lim sold 53,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,712,658.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,684,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,299,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $111,645.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,725.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,996. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

