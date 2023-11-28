Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -42.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. 603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.05). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBU. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Desjardins set a $30.00 price objective on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.