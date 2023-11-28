Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

TFPM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,214. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.18. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $49.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TFPM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

