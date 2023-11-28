Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 236,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,564. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$19.04 and a 1 year high of C$28.19.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.4231266 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 108,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 108,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 15,267 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,325.40. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABX. National Bankshares increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.44.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

