Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of -750.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 964.3%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. 57,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,021. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,830 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,569,000 after acquiring an additional 634,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after acquiring an additional 94,102 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,374,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,825,000 after acquiring an additional 554,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 144,322 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

