CyberDragon Gold Price Up 0.4% This Week (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $23,712.67 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

