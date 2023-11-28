Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $564.68 million and $262.30 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001892 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001169 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001696 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,828,670,232,191 coins and its circulating supply is 5,806,204,381,930 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “LUNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
