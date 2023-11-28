CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $318,097.99 and $6.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,428.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00184579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.71 or 0.00595037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010323 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00441623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00049704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00122726 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.