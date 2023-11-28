SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.31

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $313.74 million and approximately $53.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017864 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,441.29 or 1.00034117 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,242,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29853751 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $53,388,856.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

